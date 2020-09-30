Dean Dorton releases software for automating employee health checks

Top 100 firm Dean Dorton has released a COVID-19 Health Check Solution designed to help businesses comply with federal and state reporting requirements as employees return to work.

The software tool works by systemizing the required health check and reporting processes for employers and their team members. The automated software solution uses bot technology to contact each employee on their scheduled work days, walking them through the health checks required by federal and state governments. The platform also records and organizes all of the information in a secure and color-coded spreadsheet for review and proper record retention.



The COVID-19 Health Check Solution integrates with multiple platforms, including text messaging, Cisco Webex Teams and Microsoft Teams. Should an employee fail a health screening, the software will alert the human resources department so it can perform contact tracing and formulate a sanitation response.

“The required health checks were incredibly difficult for our team to manage manually,” said Christi Smith, scheduling and data analytics supervisor at Dean Dorton, in a statement. “Manually inputting information into spreadsheets, managing lengthy email threads, and sending daily surveys weren’t an efficient way to organize and manage the process. The COVID-19 Health Check allows us to customize the information we wanted to gather, and streamline the communication, organizing all the data in one easy-to-use platform.”