DHG to hold webinar on racial injustice

Top 20 Firm Dixon Hughes Goodman, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced a live-streamed panel discussion, to be held on July `14, 2020, in which firm leaders will engage in conversations centered around racial injustice and what businesses in America can do to help.

“As part of our unwavering commitment to equality and inclusion, we have created intentional conversations with our people to address the topic of racial injustice,” said Effin Logue, DHG's chief people officer, in a statement. “We welcome our clients and the broader community to hear the personal perspectives of leaders at DHG and be part of our journey towards a more just America. This is an important opportunity to raise awareness about the injustices that have faced our Black colleagues and learn how to engage in conversations in the workplace to build a more inclusive culture. DHG is committed to addressing positive change and equality for all people.”

The 60-minute panel discussion will feature DHG leaders including Logue; Fran Randall, partner; Norlin Evans, director; and Kevin Price, inclusion and diversity leader.

DHG has additionally hosted Unity Workshops for its firm members to share their perspectives in order to build "a positive employee experience for all its people and to focus on specific actions to advance social justice in society."

For more information on the upcoming webinar, head to the firm's site here.

