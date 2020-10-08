Eide Bailly merges in Mukai Greenlee

Eide Bailly, a Top 20 Firm based in Fargo, North Dakota, is adding Mukai, Greenlee & Co., a firm in Phoenix, effective Oct. 26, expanding Eide Bailly’s presence in Arizona.

As part of the deal, seven staff members from Mukai Greenlee will be joining Eide Bailly’s existing offices in Phoenix, bringing more expertise in fields like tax and business outsourcing services.

“We are excited to bring Mukai, Greenlee & Co. into the Eide Bailly family,” said Andy Spillum, partner-in-charge of Eide Bailly’s Phoenix offices, in a statement Thursday. “Their dedication to client service and the community, as well as their culture of being a trusted advisor to their clients, makes them a perfect fit for Eide Bailly.”



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Eide Bailly ranked No. 20 on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms list for 2020. Mukai Greenlee’s annual revenue is $1.5 million, while Eide Bailly’s is $387 million for fiscal year 2020. Eide Bailly has 331 partners and 2,137 staff members. No new partners are being added as part of the deal.