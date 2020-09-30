EY Foundation launches Intern Scholarship Fund

Big Four firm EY and its EY Foundation launched a $3.3 million scholarship fund on Wednesday to support the firm's 2020 winter and summer interns in the US. The EY Intern Scholarship Fund will support interns with financial needs who have been impacted by COVID-19, helping them continue their academic careers.

The Scholarship Fund covers Fall 2020 tuition and has been awarded to more than 1,000 EY graduate and undergraduate interns who applied for financial support. The scholarships were paid to students’ colleges and universities to help cover their tuition and fees.

“We know — and firmly believe — that building a better working world can’t happen if we don’t continue to invest in the next generation of leaders," said Kelly Grier, EY UW chair, managing partner and Americas managing partner, in a statement. "That’s why EY US is committed to taking action to ensure equitable opportunities for all students in order to create the truly diverse future we all believe in."

EY's 2020 intern class has near-equal gender representation: 47 percent of interns are minorities, and another 45 percent are pursuing fields outside of accounting.

“Interns represent the future of our firm, and we’re committed to exposing the next generation to a career in professional services," said Natasha Stough, EY Americas campus recruiting director, in a statement. "That’s why, in this period of uncertainty, EY US remained committed to providing an exceptional experience to help our interns start their journeys to becoming transformative leaders."

For more on the Scholarship Fund, head to EY's site here.