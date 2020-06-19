Fathom debuts educational platform for accountants

Fathom, which makes business analytics software, has created an educational platform to help accountants grow their businesses. Advisable taps advisory teams from around the world who share their insights and experience.

“Our goal with Advisable is to help connect accountants with others who are on the same advisory journey,” said Andrew Jordon, Fathom’s director of business development (EMEA), in a statement. “By building a platform and community to share real-life experiences, examples and advice, we hope to give accountants the knowledge, and the confidence, to be effective advisors for their clients.”



Advisable currently features 200 short videos from more than 30 accountants and bookkeepers in the U.K., U.S. and Asia Pacific region. The resources provide 12 hours of content on a range of topics focusing on education, technology, process, service, marketing and pricing. Contributing firms so far include BDO, Kreston Reeves, and boutique practices including Generate Accounting and Insightful Partner.

“Often our contributors have tackled the same problem using different methods or approaches – there’s not one single magic answer,” said Andrew Webb, who is leading the content production for Advisable, in a statement. “Clients' needs and wants are all very different and we don’t believe there is a silver bullet. We believe this approach gives you a broader understanding of how you might address an issue.”

The content library will expand over time, with new interviews and guides featuring expert commentary to be released soon.