GASB delays upcoming standards and guidance due to coronavirus

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board is postponing the effective dates of many of its pronouncements and implementation guides for 12 to 18 months to provide some breathing room for accountants who work for state and local governments and have to deal with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

GASB issued Statement No. 95, Postponement of the Effective Dates of Certain Authoritative Guidance, on Friday postponing by one year the effective dates of certain provisions in the following pronouncements:



Statement No. 83, Certain Asset Retirement Obligations

Statement No. 84, Fiduciary Activities

Statement No. 88, Certain Disclosures Related to Debt, including Direct Borrowings and Direct Placements

Statement No. 89, Accounting for Interest Cost Incurred before the End of a Construction Period

Statement No. 90, Majority Equity Interests

Statement No. 91, Conduit Debt Obligations

Statement No. 92, Omnibus 2020

Statement No. 93, Replacement of Interbank Offered Rates

Implementation Guide No. 2017-3, Accounting and Financial Reporting for Postemployment Benefits Other Than Pensions (and Certain Issues Related to OPEB Plan Reporting)

Implementation Guide No. 2018-1, Implementation Guidance Update—2018

Implementation Guide No. 2019-1, Implementation Guidance Update—2019

Implementation Guide No. 2019-2, Fiduciary Activities

The statement postpones the effective dates of the following pronouncements by 18 months:



Statement No. 87, Leases

Implementation Guide No. 2019-3, Leases

The provisions of Statement 95 take effect immediately, meaning that it delays the above standards for a year. Statement 95, however, doesn’t postpone the effective date of Statement No. 94, Public-Private and Public-Public Partnerships and Availability Payment Arrangements, because the pandemic was factored into Statement 94’s effective date.