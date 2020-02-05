Georgia CPAs mark CPA Day at state capitol

Members of the Georgia Society of CPAs gathered at the state capitol in Atlanta last week to lobby lawmakers on behalf of the accounting profession.

As part of the GSCPA's eighth annual CPA Day, attendees received updates Jan. 29 about some of the current legislative issues from members of the Georgia General Assembly and talked with officials from the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy about ways to advocate to protect CPA licensure. The group moved over to the steps inside the capitol to take a photo with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. In the afternoon, GSCPA leaders and members attended one-on-one meetings with their representatives and senators.

“CPA Day at the Gold Dome provides our members with the opportunity to make a real connection with their elected officials,” GSCPA CEO Boyd Search said in a statement. “CPAs are uniquely qualified to provide Georgia’s legislators with insight into the issues facing the accounting profession, the business community and the general public.”

For more information about CPA Day, click here.

