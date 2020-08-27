Grant Thornton furthers diversity and inclusion efforts

Grant Thornton has announced an expansion of the firm's diversity and inclusion efforts with the implementation of new training programs and monetary donations to social-justice organizations.

Grant Thornton developed its efforts with members of its African Americans and Allies Business Resource Group — an internal group that promotes the recruitment, development and retention of Black professionals.

“Knowing that words would not be enough and that we needed to take action, we created a set of strategic commitments and policy changes,” said Brad Preber, CEO of Grant Thornton, in a statement. “Our efforts represent the direct recommendations from our leaders and members of our African Americans and Allies business resource group. We developed them with a high level of transparency and accountability to ensure lasting, meaningful change in our firm, our communities and beyond.”

“This year has proven to be a galvanizing time for the nation — and for Grant Thornton,” said Rashada Whitehead, Grant Thornton’s head of culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, in a statement. “With the guidance of our Black colleagues, we were able to turn tragedy into positive momentum by jump-starting a number of meaningful commitments, including our recent monetary donations. But our work is not done; we look forward to continually advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at Grant Thornton and in the communities we serve.”

The firm's new measures include:



$300,000 donations each (over three-year commitments) to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Allowing staff members 40 hours of annual chargeable time to support participate in external community activities.

The firm's “unconscious bias training” will now be mandatory, in addition to adding diversity and inclusion sessions into firm-wide conferences and onboarding for new hires.

The firm's political action committee will contribute to anti-discrimination and racial-justice legislation.

The firm's public policy group will support legislation addressing discrimination and racial injustice.

Grant Thornton has named Weird Enough Productions as the most recent recipient of the firm's Purple Paladin initiative — a program designed to help emerging nonprofit organizations move from startups to more sustainable organizations via funding, business advice and volunteer support.

The firm will expand the range of schools where it recruits students and update its experienced-hire recruiting process to hire from more diverse backgrounds.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day bas been added as an annual paid holiday each year.

More information on the firm's diversity efforts can be found on their site here.