Grant Thornton names third Purple Paladin honoree

Grant Thornton has named Pal Experiences as the third nonprofit in its Purple Paladin initiative — a program designed to help emerging nonprofit organizations move from startups to more sustainable organizations via funding, business advice and volunteer support.

Based in Phoenix, Pal Experiences is a nonprofit dedicated to people with non-visible disabilities — such as autism — to help them have more inclusive experiences in public spaces such as museums, entertainment venues and sporting events. The organization provides free digital tools to make experiences more accessible and enjoyable for affected families.

“We believe that it can be socially and economically transformative for a diverse spectrum of people to participate in the activities many of us take for granted," said Melanie Isaacs, founder of Pal Experiences, in a statement. "Being designated as a Purple Paladin will help us dramatically further our mission. We are honored that Grant Thornton has selected us.”

“Purple Paladin is all about helping promising and innovative nonprofits scale and grow,” said Brad Preber, CEO of Grant Thornton, in a statement. “Pal Experiences is the ideal Purple Paladin. They already have many partner organizations serving as Pal Places — and Grant Thornton hopes to help them add more across the nation, while also helping them increase their use of technology to improve their services.”

For more on the Purple Paladin initiative, head to Grant Thornton's site here.

