© 2020 Arizent. All rights reserved.

H&R Block launches CARES Act consulting for small biz

By 
Jeff Stimpson
May 07, 2020, 6:25 p.m. EDT
Share
Register now

H&R Block is introducing a consulting service to help small businesses navigate the CARES Act stimulus options, including loan programs and tax credits.

The Recovery Action Plan service includes up to an hour-long one-on-one phone consultation for $99 with a Block expert to discuss relief options, eligibility requirements and potential actions. After the session, the small-business owner will receive an action plan.

Additional consultation is $60 an hour.

Block will also help owners determine their eligibility for applicable tax credits and conduct a free review of the small business’s prior three years of returns. Owners who use this service will receive $25 off their 2019 tax preparation fees if they haven’t yet filed.

“We hear from small-business owners every day asking for help understanding the CARES Act stimulus relief programs,” said Block president and CEO Jeff Jones in a statement. “Because they shouldn’t have to go it alone, we developed the Recovery Action Plan service, using our human advantage — our network of highly trained tax professionals — to help small businesses recover and thrive despite the financial impact of the pandemic.”

Jeff Stimpson
Freelance writer
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

CoronavirusH&R BlockCARES ActSmall businessConsultingTax franchises
MORE FROM ACCOUNTING TODAY