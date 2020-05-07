H&R Block launches CARES Act consulting for small biz

H&R Block is introducing a consulting service to help small businesses navigate the CARES Act stimulus options, including loan programs and tax credits.

The Recovery Action Plan service includes up to an hour-long one-on-one phone consultation for $99 with a Block expert to discuss relief options, eligibility requirements and potential actions. After the session, the small-business owner will receive an action plan.

Additional consultation is $60 an hour.

Block will also help owners determine their eligibility for applicable tax credits and conduct a free review of the small business’s prior three years of returns. Owners who use this service will receive $25 off their 2019 tax preparation fees if they haven’t yet filed.

“We hear from small-business owners every day asking for help understanding the CARES Act stimulus relief programs,” said Block president and CEO Jeff Jones in a statement. “Because they shouldn’t have to go it alone, we developed the Recovery Action Plan service, using our human advantage — our network of highly trained tax professionals — to help small businesses recover and thrive despite the financial impact of the pandemic.”

