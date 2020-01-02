H&R Block Tax Pro Go now available for $99 at Walmart

H&R Block’s virtual tax preparation service, Tax Pro Go, is now available for $99 exclusively at Walmart stores around the United States.

Tax Pro Go allows customers to pay taxes without going into one of H&R Block’s offices. However, taxpayers still get access to a live tax expert via the software. Tax Pro Go will be available at Walmart, both in-store and online, now through Feb. 28.

Features include:



An expert-prepared federal tax return, no matter the tax situation. An additional fee is applied per state return filed.

H&R Block pairs clients with a tax preparer qualified for their situation and state.

H&R Block promises a “quick turnaround” on tax filings with Tax Pro Go.

Clients can send a secure message to their assigned tax professional or schedule a call.

H&R Block guarantees a maximum refund and 100 percent accuracy.

“Designed for people with busy lifestyles, H&R Block Tax Pro Go is the most convenient way for Walmart customers to have their taxes completed by a tax pro without visiting an office,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of U.S. retail for H&R Block, in a statement. “We encourage Walmart customers to spend more time doing things they enjoy instead of preparing their taxes. Clients simply upload their documents, get matched with the right tax pro for their situation and state, and the tax pro takes care of the rest.”