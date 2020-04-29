H&R Block to offer free tax prep to frontline workers

H&R Block will offer Tax Pro Go, its virtual tax service, free in May to police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and health care workers, frontline workers during the pandemic.

“They are true heroes and as they continue to care for so many people, H&R Block would like to remove one potential worry for them by taking care of their taxes,” said Block president and CEO Jeff Jones in a statement.

During the month, frontline workers can file both federal and state returns for free through Tax Pro Go. Workers can visit www.hrblock.com/frontline and click the banner and price to get started; an assigned tax pro will then apply the offer.

Workers will need upload a photo of a work ID to validate that they are a police officer, firefighter, EMT or health care worker.

