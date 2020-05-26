ICPAS announces 2020 academic scholarship recipients
The Illinois CPA Society of CPAs has awarded $84,000 in scholarships to 43 local accounting students as part of its Accounting Scholarship Program.
The program supports accounting students at Illinois colleges and universities who show strong academic performance, leadership and financial need. This year, minority high school seniors were invited to apply for new freshman scholarships, which aim to boost awareness of the profession to minority students and prepare them for success in academia.
Scholarship funds are provided by more than 1,000 donors who support the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois.
“It’s an honor to be able to help such an impressive group of students, who are determined to succeed as future leaders in the accounting profession, overcome their financial barriers and achieve their academic and career goals,” said Todd Shapiro, ICPAS president and CEO, in a statement.
The 2020-2021 ICPAS Accounting Scholarship recipients are as follows:
- Shania Aguilar — Aurora University
- Zeeshan Ahmed — DePaul University
- Gabi Cabell — Bradley University
- Madelaine Carpenter — University of Illinois at Chicago
- Olivia Celinski — DePaul University
- Jenny Chen — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Brianna Daniel — University of Illinois at Chicago
- Stacee Durell — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Alyson Genenbacher — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Andrew Gingerich — Eastern Illinois University
- Daniel Harrington — Northern Illinois University
- Elena Hauser — North Central College
- Maddie Holland — Millikin University
- Rexesha Hollis — University of St. Francis
- Vu Huynh — Northeastern Illinois University
- Carolyn Kedryna — DePaul University
- Jianna Keska — Dominican University
- Andriana Kokkines — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Ashlyn Koob — Bradley University
- Sonia Lee — University of Illinois at Chicago
- Paige Leyden — DePaul University
- Nicole Maimon — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Teresa Moreno — University of Illinois at Chicago
- Tyler Moseberry — Western Illinois University
- Robert Ndaye Muange — University of Illinois at Springfield
- Mark Norden — Northern Illinois University
- Britney Olivo — Elgin Community College
- Sebastian Podgorni — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Vanessa Renteria — Bradley University
- Madison Scheel — University of St. Francis
- Emily Schrader — University of St. Francis
- Jade Schramm — DePaul University
- Bogdan Sheremeta — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Madeira Sherwood — Olivet Nazarene University
- Kimkoung Sieng — Illinois Wesleyan University
- Joshua Sirbu — Loyola University Chicago
- Abigail Tholen — Western Illinois University
- Maria Tranchina — Northern Illinois University
- Annie Trimpe — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
- Anthony Vruno — Northern Illinois University
- Zaria Ward — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Lorenzo Watson-Lemarche — Aurora University
- Samantha Zanches-Zamudio — Lewis University
For more information on ICPAS' scholarships, head to the organization's site here.