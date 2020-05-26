ICPAS announces 2020 academic scholarship recipients

The Illinois CPA Society of CPAs has awarded $84,000 in scholarships to 43 local accounting students as part of its Accounting Scholarship Program.

The program supports accounting students at Illinois colleges and universities who show strong academic performance, leadership and financial need. This year, minority high school seniors were invited to apply for new freshman scholarships, which aim to boost awareness of the profession to minority students and prepare them for success in academia.

Scholarship funds are provided by more than 1,000 donors who support the CPA Endowment Fund of Illinois.

“It’s an honor to be able to help such an impressive group of students, who are determined to succeed as future leaders in the accounting profession, overcome their financial barriers and achieve their academic and career goals,” said Todd Shapiro, ICPAS president and CEO, in a statement.

The 2020-2021 ICPAS Accounting Scholarship recipients are as follows:



Shania Aguilar — Aurora University

Zeeshan Ahmed — DePaul University

Gabi Cabell — Bradley University

Madelaine Carpenter — University of Illinois at Chicago

Olivia Celinski — DePaul University

Jenny Chen — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Brianna Daniel — University of Illinois at Chicago

Stacee Durell — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Alyson Genenbacher — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Andrew Gingerich — Eastern Illinois University

Daniel Harrington — Northern Illinois University

Elena Hauser — North Central College

Maddie Holland — Millikin University

Rexesha Hollis — University of St. Francis

Vu Huynh — Northeastern Illinois University

Carolyn Kedryna — DePaul University

Jianna Keska — Dominican University

Andriana Kokkines — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Ashlyn Koob — Bradley University

Sonia Lee — University of Illinois at Chicago

Paige Leyden — DePaul University

Nicole Maimon — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Teresa Moreno — University of Illinois at Chicago

Tyler Moseberry — Western Illinois University

Robert Ndaye Muange — University of Illinois at Springfield

Mark Norden — Northern Illinois University

Britney Olivo — Elgin Community College

Sebastian Podgorni — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Vanessa Renteria — Bradley University

Madison Scheel — University of St. Francis

Emily Schrader — University of St. Francis

Jade Schramm — DePaul University

Bogdan Sheremeta — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Madeira Sherwood — Olivet Nazarene University

Kimkoung Sieng — Illinois Wesleyan University

Joshua Sirbu — Loyola University Chicago

Abigail Tholen — Western Illinois University

Maria Tranchina — Northern Illinois University

Annie Trimpe — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Anthony Vruno — Northern Illinois University

Zaria Ward — University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Lorenzo Watson-Lemarche — Aurora University

Samantha Zanches-Zamudio — Lewis University

For more information on ICPAS' scholarships, head to the organization's site here.

