Illinois CPA Society president signs 'Diversity and Inclusion Pledge'

Illinois CPA Society president and CEO Todd Shapiro (pictured) signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge this week , joining more than 800 CEOs across various industries committed to building a more inclusive workplace.

With the signing of the pledge, the Illinois CPA Society hopes to "continue cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed and where all staff members are supported and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion," according to the organization.

“By joining this strong alliance of leaders, we are partnering with organizations who share the same values and dedication to diversity and inclusion that we have always encouraged,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Our continuous focus on evolving and enhancing D&I strategies in the profession is a key component of our advocacy efforts on behalf of all our members.”

CEO Action is the brainchild of Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner at PwC. Ryan recently spoke with Accounting Today about the diversity pledge, which has three main goals: "1) To make the workplaces truly safe to talk about issues around inclusion; 2) make unconscious bias training available to everybody, and; 3) to share best practices across all our organizations and with other companies."

For more on the ICPAS's diversity and inclusion initiatives, head to the society's site here.

