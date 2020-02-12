IMA announces 2020 conference

The Institute of Management Accountants opened registration Wednesday for its 2020 annual conference and expo, featuring as keynote speakers Theranos whistleblower Tyler Schultz, BBC World News America lead anchor Katty Kay and FASB board member Marsha Hunt.

The event will take place June 21-24 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

Other keynote speakers include Micro Focus security, risk and governance international director Ramsés Gallego and disruption evangelist Gregory Offner.

The conference will feature eight specialty tracks in accounting hot topics; ethics; reporting and control; strategy, planning, and performance; business acumen and operations; leadership and professional development; small and midsized enterprises; and technology and analytics.

More than 1,000 attendees are expected this year. The conference will give attendees the opportunity to earn 22.5 NASBA-eligible credits.