Intuit adds Quarium as authorized cloud hosting provider

Quarium, a dedicated QuickBooks cloud hosting service made by Fishbowl, is now an Intuit Authorized Hosting Company . The program endorses the hosting companies as safe, with proper security measures in place to protect housed data.

Cloud-hosting programs allow users to have their licensed copies of QuickBooks desktop software installed on servers in a remote hosting facility, and then access that software over the internet on a virtual desktop via a secure connection and a web browser. They eliminate the need for firms to maintain servers of their own, and allow firms to continue to use desktop products should they wish. With the Intuit certification, the host server locations as well as the hosting software are vetted to ensure proper security.

Quarium offers a client portal, allowing QuickBooks users to toggle between clients without having to go through the hosting company to gain access each time they work on QuickBooks. It provides one-time permission to authorized users to access anywhere at any time.

“We are excited to be added as an Intuit Authorized Hosting Partner,” said John David King, CEO of Fishbowl, in a statement. “Fishbowl has been closely partnered with Intuit for many years and Quarium is another big step in providing joint solutions for the SMB market.”