Intuit launches assisted tax prep

Intuit Inc. has launched TurboTax Live Full Service, which will connect taxpayers with tax experts who can prepare and file their taxes for them.

The service will match a user of Intuit’s TurboTax tax prep software with a dedicated tax expert based on their tax situation, state of residence, and preference for either English or Spanish. The taxpayer can then upload their tax documents for preparation; once the return is prepared, they can connect with the tax preparer on a video call to get a detailed summary of their return, as well as a breakdown of every deduction and credit they’re eligible for. Assuming they approve the return, Intuit can then file it for them.

Customers can also use the service just to get guidance for a return they’re preparing themselves, or to get tax advice throughout the year. Intuit is offering a 100-percent guarantee for all returns prepared and advice offered through the TurboTax Live service.

TurboTax Live is available at a number of different levels, based on the complexity or type of the return they're working on -- including Basic, Deluxe, Premier and Self-Employed, at a variety of price points.

Intuit recruits credentialed and non-credentialed tax experts from across the country with a variety of background, the better to match the needs of customers.

“For over 20 years, TurboTax has been helping millions of Americans easily prepare their own taxes. Today, we are thrilled to bring a fully assisted tax preparation product to market with the launch of TurboTax Live Full Service,” said Greg Johnson, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Consumer Group, in a statement. “Now, regardless of whether you want to do your taxes yourself or have them prepared in entirety for you by a tax expert.”

In 2019, Intuit launched a similar service called QuickBooks Live that can connect users of its QuickBooks accounting software with relevant bookkeeping and accounting experts. (See story.)

For more information, visit TurboTax Live.