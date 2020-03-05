Invoiced and CollBox partner to tackle bad debt

Invoiced, provider of accounts receivable automation software, has partnered with CollBox, a bookkeeping integration app that helps businesses collect on past-due invoices. The new integration will allow Invoiced users to transfer overdue invoices to CollBox’s network of vetted collections agencies.

CollBox will function as a next step beyond Invoiced’s existing inbuilt functions for collecting unpaid invoices. To use the new integration, Invoiced users need to create a CollBox account, and then connect it with Invoiced. Once users transfer overdue bills to CollBox, they can review collections notices before they are sent to customers.



“While Invoiced helps customers get paid faster and spend less time on collections, our new CollBox integration now enables mutual clients to more easily recover that ‘last mile’ of otherwise uncollectible debt with just a few clicks,” said Jared King, co-founder and CEO of Invoiced, in a statement. “As a result, businesses can now minimize bad debt without having to wrangle invoices and agencies on their own.”

“Invoiced has already earned an industry-leading reputation for accounts receivable automation at scale and reducing bad debt for its customers,” added Cameron Desautels, co-founder and CEO for CollBox, also in a statement. “But there will always be some number of invoices that need more specialized, late-cycle collection activities — and that’s why we’re so excited to integrate directly with the leading accounts receivable automation platform.”

The new integration is available today for all Invoiced and CollBox customers. Existing Invoiced customers can sign up for a CollBox account at collbox.co/signup. To sign up for Invoiced visit invoiced.com/signup.

