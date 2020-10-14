QR codes added to IRS balance-due notices

For the first time, the IRS is adding barcode technology to notices sent to millions of taxpayers.

Starting this month, CP14 and CP14 IA balance-due notices that inform taxpayers that they owe money on unpaid taxes and their payment options are now equipped with QR barcodes to help those taxpayers securely and easily navigate IRS.gov.

Taxpayers can now use their smartphones to scan a QR code in the CP14 or CP14 IA to go directly to IRS.gov and securely access their account, set up a payment plan or contact the Taxpayer Advocate Service.

Scanning the QR code on the CP14 or CP14 IA gives the taxpayer direct access to the information they need on IRS.gov to resolve their account balance online without the need to call or interact with the IRS directly.

“These codes will give taxpayers immediate access to the most important information for them to pay their balances, set up payment agreements or reach out for help,” said Darren Guillot, the IRS Small Business/Self-Employed deputy commissioner for collection and operations support, in a statement. “We understand there’s a lot of information on the web, and we want to give taxpayers more secure tools that can more easily help them resolve their tax situations.”

The IRS generally sends more than 8 million CP14 notices each year to taxpayers. They are the first legal notice alerting taxpayers that they have a balance due.

“This will help make the entire process easier for taxpayers,” Guillot said.

The IRS is assessing the possibility of adding QR codes to other balance-due notices in the future.