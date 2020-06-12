IRS extends dates on balance due notices amid coronavirus
The Internal Revenue Service is extending the due dates on its balance due notices because it wasn’t able to mail out the preprinted letters to taxpayers due to office closures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While the IRS is continuing to reopen more of its offices and facilities, the notices will be delivered to taxpayers in the next few weeks, the IRS said Monday. But given the amount of time it would take to reprogram IRS systems and generate newly updated notices, some of the notices that taxpayers will receive show due dates that have already passed. However, each notice will come with an insert confirming that the due dates printed on the notices have been extended.
“The payment due dates printed on the notices have been extended, as described in the insert,” said the IRS. “The new payment due date will be either July 10, 2020, or July 15, 2020, depending upon the type of tax return and original due date. Taxpayers should be sure to read the insert included with the notice that explains the delay and provides the correct payment due dates.”
Taxpayers who have questions about their balance due should visit the website listed on the notice or call the phone number shown. However, the IRS acknowledged that its phone lines remain extremely busy as the agency resumes operations.
Here are the notices that will include the insert:
For the latest updates on IRS operations, visit the IRS Operations During COVID-19: Mission-critical functions continue page on IRS.gov.