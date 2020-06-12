IRS extends dates on balance due notices amid coronavirus

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the due dates on its balance due notices because it wasn’t able to mail out the preprinted letters to taxpayers due to office closures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the IRS is continuing to reopen more of its offices and facilities, the notices will be delivered to taxpayers in the next few weeks, the IRS said Monday. But given the amount of time it would take to reprogram IRS systems and generate newly updated notices, some of the notices that taxpayers will receive show due dates that have already passed. However, each notice will come with an insert confirming that the due dates printed on the notices have been extended.

“The payment due dates printed on the notices have been extended, as described in the insert,” said the IRS. “The new payment due date will be either July 10, 2020, or July 15, 2020, depending upon the type of tax return and original due date. Taxpayers should be sure to read the insert included with the notice that explains the delay and provides the correct payment due dates.”

Taxpayers who have questions about their balance due should visit the website listed on the notice or call the phone number shown. However, the IRS acknowledged that its phone lines remain extremely busy as the agency resumes operations.

Here are the notices that will include the insert:



CP11, Math Error on Return - Balance Due

CP14, Balance Due, No Math Error

CP15, Civil Penalty Notice

CP15B, Civil Penalty Notice for Trust Fund Recovery Penalty

CP15H, Shared Responsibility Payment Due

CP21A, Data Processing Adjustment Notice, Balance Due of

CP22A, Data Processing Adjustment Notice, Balance Due of

CP23, Estimated Tax Credits Discrepancy - We Changed Your Return to Match Your Credits or Payments Posted to Your Account - Balance Due

CP23T, Estimated Tax Discrepancy, Balance Due of $5 or More

CP47A, Tax Assessed- Notification of the Requested Credit Elect/Refund Being Applied to Section 965 Tax Liability

CP47B, Tax Assessed- Notification of a Credit Elect/Refund Being Applied to Section 965 Tax Liability

CP47C, Tax Assessed- Including Section 965 Tax Liability

CP51A, We've Calculated Your Income Tax For You - Balance Due

CP60, We Removed a payment Erroneously Applied to Your Account. - Balance Due

CP94, Criminal Restitution Final Demand Notice

CP101, Math Error, Balance Due of $5 or More on Form 940

CP102, Math Error, Balance Due of $5 or More on Forms 941, 941SS, 943, 944, 944SS, 945

CP103, Math Error, Balance Due - Form CT-1

CP104, Math Error, Balance Due of $5 or More - Form 720

CP105, Math Error, Balance Due of $5 or More - Forms 11C, 2290, 706, 709, 730

CP107, Math Error, Balance Due of $5 or More - Form 1042

CP126, Math Error, Balance Due or Overpayment Less Than $1 on Forms 990PF, 4720, 5227

CP132, Math Error, Balance Due on Forms 990C, 990T,1041, 1120, 8804

CP134B, Federal Tax Deposit(s) (FTD) Discrepancy - Balance Due

CP141L, We Charged a Penalty Under Internal Revenue Code Section 6652(c) - Form Filed Late

CP161, No Math Error, Balance Due (Except Form 1065)

CP162, Untimely Filing Penalty - Partnership

CP165, Penalty Assessed for Dishonored Check

CP210, Examination (Audit) or Data Processing Tax Adjustment - Balance Due, Overpayment, or Even Balance

CP215, Civil Penalty - 500 and 600 Series

CP220, Examination (Audit) or Data Processing Tax Adjustment - Balance Due, Overpayment, or Even Balance

CP220J, Employer Shared Responsibility Payment (ESRP) 4980H Adjustment - Balance Due, Even Balance or Overpayment Notice

CP230, Combined Annual Wage Reporting - CAWR/DP Tax Adjustment Amended Return Filed

CP233J, 4980H Adjustment bal due, even bal or overpayment Notice (ESRP)

CP240, Combined Annual Wage Reporting - CAWR/DP Discrepancy Tax Adjustment

CP260, An Erroneous Payment Previously Applied to Your Account Has Been Reversed - Balance Due

CP283, Penalty Charged on Your Form 5500 - Late or Incomplete Form

CP711, Spanish Math Error - Balance Due - Error en la Planilla - Saldo Adeudado

CP714, Spanish Balance Due - No Math Error - Planilla Radicada - Saldo Adeudado

CP721A, Data Processing Adjustment Notice, Balance Due (Spanish) - Cambios a su Planilla - Saldo Adeudado

CP722A, Spanish Data Processing Adjustment Notice, Balance Due of $5 or more - Cambios a su Planilla - Saldo Adeudado

CP802, Spanish BMF Math Error, Balance Due of $5 or More on Forms 941PR, 943PR - Hemos Hecho Cambios a su Planilla Porque Creemos que hay un Error de Cálculo

CP834B, Federal Tax Deposit(s) (FTD) Discrepancy - Balance Due (Spanish)

CP865, Spanish Penalty for Dishonored Check on Forms 94XPR FTD