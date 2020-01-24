IRS gives banks leeway on notifying IRA owners about RMD change

The Internal Revenue Service is giving financial institutions a break when it comes to notifying owners of individual retirement accounts about taking their required minimum distributions after a new law increased the age for taking RMDs from 70½ to 72.

The SECURE Act was signed into law last month and includes a number of changes to IRAs and 401(k) plans with the goal of increasing access to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among them was a change in the age by which people are required to start taking minimum distributions from their IRAs, and it allows individuals to continue to make IRA contributions indefinitely. Prior to passage of the SECURE Act, financial institutions were required to notify by Jan. 31 any IRA owners who turn 70½ in 2020 about the RMD that would need to be made for 2020. But since the SECURE Act changed the age triggering the RMD requirement from 70 and ½ to 72, these notices are no longer due under the amended law.