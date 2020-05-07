IRS looking for applications for TCE and VITA grants

Applications are being accepted now through June 1, 2020, for Tax Counseling for the Elderly and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grants, which will allow some organizations to apply for annual funding for up to three years.

Applications will be accepted on grants.gov. Application packages and guidelines are on the IRS website.

For the 2020 filing season, the IRS awarded 27 TCE grantees $11 million and 238 VITA grantees $18 million. Last year, the two grant programs filed nearly 3 million returns at almost 9,000 sites nationwide.

The TCE program was established in 1978 to provide tax counseling and tax return preparation to persons 60 or older, and to give training and technical assistance to the volunteers who provide free federal income tax assistance within elderly communities. More information is available on the TCE webpage on IRS.gov.

The VITA Grant program was established in 2007 to supplement the VITA program, which provides underserved communities with free filing assistance. More information can be found on the VITA Grant webpage on IRS.gov.

