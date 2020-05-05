IRS taking applications for 2021 Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic grants

Applications for Low Income Taxpayer Clinic grants for 2021 are now being accepted through June 16, 2020.

The IRS awards matching grants of up to $100,000 per year to qualifying organizations to develop, expand or maintain an LITC, which must provide services for free or for no more than a nominal fee.

For calendar 2021, the IRS particularly interested in LITC coverage for Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming and the territory of Puerto Rico to ensure that every state (plus the District of Columbia) has at least one clinic.



The IRS is also looking to expand coverage to counties currently not served by an LITC: central Arizona; Kern County, California; mid-Florida and the eastern coast; southeast New York; and northeast Pennsylvania. (For a complete list of counties, see the 2021 Grant Application Package and Guidelines.)

The agency is authorized to award a multi-year grant for up to three years. LITCs operate independently from the IRS.

Organizations not currently receiving a grant for 2020, those that received a single-year grant for 2020 or an organization whose multi-year grant ends in 2020 must submit a full electronic application.

An organization currently receiving a grant for 2020 and that’s requesting funding for the second or third year of a multi-year grant must submit a request for continued funding electronically (https://home.grantsolutions.gov/home/). All organizations must use the funding number of TREAS-GRANTS-052021-001.

The LITC Program Office will conduct a teleconference training session on the 2021 full grant application process and requirements on May 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Teleconference dial-in information and presentation materials will be posted on May 11. No registration is necessary.