IRS to expand Virtual Settlement Days

After a pilot in May, the IRS is expanding its Virtual Settlement Days program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Chief Counsel tested the online version of its Settlement Days last month with events in Detroit and Atlanta. The Detroit office expanded its program to eight days; the Atlanta office expanded to two events, one in May and one in June. The Atlanta office also has additional events scheduled for June 16 and 17.

The Office of Chief Counsel’s Los Angeles office held its first Virtual Settlement Day on May 26, and now has more scheduled for June 5, 9, 19 and 23, as well as July 7, 17 and 21. The Washington, D.C., office is inviting more than 60 unrepresented taxpayers to participate in its first Virtual Settlement Day on June 20.

Settlement Days events are efforts to resolve cases in the Tax Court by providing taxpayers who are not represented by counsel the opportunity to receive free tax advice from Low Income Taxpayer Clinics, volunteer attorneys and other pro bono organizations.

In response to office closures and social distancing requirements, the Office of Chief Counsel took a few of its Settlement Days virtual (see our story). The events, traditionally held in-person, use WebEx audio-visual conferencing software.

The chief counsel expects to organize more Virtual Settlement Days in the coming weeks.

