The IRS goes virtual to help unrepresented taxpayers

The IRS is taking its Settlement Days program virtual to enable unrepresented taxpayers to work toward resolving their Tax Court cases despite stay-at-home orders in many jurisdictions.

The first two virtual events are in Detroit on May 9 and Atlanta on May 21; future events may be scheduled in other cities. More than 100 unrepresented taxpayers have been invited to meet with attorneys or paralegals via WebEx for the two events.

In March, the Tax Court canceled scheduled trial sessions but stipulated that parties continue to address pending issues. Virtual Settlement Days is an effort to resolve Tax Court cases by giving taxpayers who are not represented by counsel the opportunity to receive free tax advice and possible representation from Low Income Taxpayer Clinics or other pro bono organizations.

While cases have not been sent invitations to the Detroit and Atlanta events, the IRS encourages taxpayers with cases under consideration by the Independent Office of Appeals to contact the appeals officer assigned to their case to discuss resolution. Appeals continues to work cases, including use of virtual conferences.

The IRS expects Virtual Settlement Days to continue after the pandemic crisis is over.