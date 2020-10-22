Jackson Hewitt to hire 22K for tax season

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service announced plans to hire 22,000 employees at nearly 6,000 locations for next season.

The tax prep giant and its franchisees will be hiring for varied positions, including temporary and seasonal positions in tax prep, client support and similar roles. The company will participate in two National Hiring Weeks beginning on Oct. 26 and Nov. 16, during which it will conduct on-the-spot interviews and extend offers to candidates.

“Both candidates with tax preparation background and those who are looking to start a new career are welcome to apply,” the company said.

Hewitt provides tax prep training both in person and online, the company added.