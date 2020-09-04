Karbon releases Time & Budgets

Karbon, which makes workflow management software for accountants, has released Time & Budgets. The new product helps firms manage budgets, actuals, timesheets and analysis.



Time & Budgets is designed to allow Karbon customers to set time and dollar estimates, track time, compare budgets against actuals, manage capacity, analyze progress and performance, allocate resources and more.

“With the release of Time & Budgets in Karbon, job estimates, actuals, timesheets and analysis are in the same place as an accounting firm’s work and collaboration,” said Sara Goepel, Karbon's vice president of product, in a statement. “This unlocks new capabilities for a firm to be more profitable. They can identify their most effective clients and employees, know what actions will maximize their resources, compare budgets against the actual progress already occurring in Karbon, and use automatic time-entry suggestions based on the activities Karbon already tracks.”

Time & Budgets is now in beta testing and will be rolled out to all Karbon customers in the coming weeks.