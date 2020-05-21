KPMG offers performance enhancement platform for midsized companies

KPMG now offers a solution for midsized companies to enhance performance, dubbed Performance on Demand for Finance. The platform is built to unify processes, tech platforms and application support in one SaaS service.

The current iteration of the software focuses solely on the finance function. Over time, the plan is to expand it to other areas like supply chain, talent, sales and marketing.



Performance on Demand is built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, and includes advanced analytics, data models, processes, defined security roles, controls and training. Clients also receive ongoing quality control, monitoring service, application support and dedicated relationship management throughout a multi-year contract.

“All companies are being challenged by legacy systems, fragmented finance processes, unpredictable cost of delivery, and lack of resources and talent — especially midsize companies — limiting their decision-making and their ability to grow,” said Jorge Blanco, an advisory principal with KPMG LLP, in a statement. “The gap between the problem and the resolution is becoming wider for organizations. Closing that gap was our motivation for this new solution. Relying on our experience we built Performance On Demand to offer a no-compromise approach, allowing clients to focus and execute at their required speed.”

