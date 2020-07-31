LeaseAccelerator releases EZLease application

LeaseAccelerator, which makes lease lifecycle management software, has released EZLease, an automated lease calculator.



EZLease supports the requirements of lessees and lessors for all standards, and aims to reduce the cost of manually generating lease accounting journal entries by automating calculations and processes. Lessees and lessors can manage lease data at the asset, contract or portfolio level with data validation and over 15 standard reports. The application allows users to upload general ledger data to Sage Intacct, Infor, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite and other accounting applications.

“EZLease already has a large global user community of satisfied, referenceable customers spanning universities, hospitals, government agencies, public and private companies,” said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator, in a statement. “GASB lessees and lessors don’t have to wait on promises of future features as everything they need for compliance is within the product today.”