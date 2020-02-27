Misty Megia steps down as global head of QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program

Misty Megia, who has headed Intuit’s ProAdvisor and Education Program since 2017, has stepped down to return to entrepreneurship. While she hasn’t pinpointed the exact project she will be tackling, she said she wants to merge her experience in the corporate world with her experience directing theater, which she has been doing for the past two decades.



Intuit has not yet announced a replacement for Megia in the ProAdvisor Program.

“I have been incredibly grateful for all the roles I have played in the last several years, especially my most recent role as global leader of the QuickBooks ProAdvisor and Education Program,” Megia wrote in a blog post on LinkedIn. “Being a part of the ProAdvisor Program has allowed me to meet and work with amazing accounting professionals from around the world. I remember first being introduced to the accounting community back in 2013, when I was offered a role at what was then known as the Sleeter Group. I was immediately accepted into an incredibly loving and supportive community, filled with members willing to take risks in order to achieve their goals and dreams.”

Megia’s departure comes at a time when the ProAdvisor community is going through a transition period. With Intuit’s recent introduction of QuickBooks Live Bookkeeping, ProAdvisors now have a broad new avenue of opportunity to provide bookkeeping services on an as-needed basis, with a lot of flexibility — for now, that is. Currently, Intuit has promised it is only hiring ProAdvisors for the new Live Bookkeeping platform, so as not to put the platform in direct competition with ProAdvisors. However, if this changes, ProAdvisors may see a loss in business as potential clients turn to bookkeepers on the QuickBooks Live platform.