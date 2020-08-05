MSCPA announces 2020 Women to Watch

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs has announced its seven honorees of the 2020 Women to Watch Awards.

The awards recognize local female professionals who have contributed notable leadership, mentorship and advocacy for the accounting profession, their communities, their firms and the development future female leaders.

A panel of judges selected the seven recipients across two categories: Emerging Leaders (professionals with 15 years of experience or less) and Experienced Leaders (more than 15 years of experience). Winners will be honored on Oct. 28 during the MSCPA’s Women’s Leadership Virtual Summit.

“The MSCPA is proud to recognize the accomplishments of these remarkable women, and we look forward to celebrating them for their outstanding contributions to their peers, their communities and the accounting profession this fall,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the MSCPA, in a statement.

The 2020 Women to Watch Award winners are:

Emerging Leaders:



Cheryl Cadle — senior manager, CBIZ & MHM

— senior manager, CBIZ & MHM Chelsea Cox — senior associate, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.

— senior associate, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. April Gjoka — experienced manager, business change enablement, Grant Thornton

— experienced manager, business change enablement, Grant Thornton Caroline Waweru — senior tax manager, Stone & Company, LLP

Experienced Leaders:



Tarra Curran — managing director, CBIZ & MHM

Kristi Reale — partner, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.

Katie Soule —wealth management advisor, Merrill Lynch

For more on the 2020 Women to Watch Award recipients, head to the MSCPA's site here.

