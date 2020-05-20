MSCPA awards educational scholarships to 37 local students

The Massachusetts Society of CPAs announced Wednesday that 37 local students have been selected to receive scholarships from the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program.

The MSCPA awarded a record $146,500 in scholarships this year. The scholarships are fully funded through donations to the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation. Recipients must either be an undergraduate or graduate accounting student attending a college or university in Massachusetts, or a student attending a college or university out-of-state with a permanent residence in Massachusetts.

The Educational Foundation has now awarded over 300 scholarships to aspiring CPAs, ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 each, since the program’s inception in 2006, awarding more than $1 million in all.

“The Society is honored to support young people who will be the future of the CPA profession,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of the MSCPA, in a statement. “Becoming a CPA opens up different opportunities in a variety of fields, and we couldn’t be prouder to support students along their journey.”

The scholarships help remedy the high cost of education to open the door for more future professionals. Scholarships are open to students who have shown academic excellence, financial need and the intent to pursue an accounting career.

For more information on the Educational Foundation, head to the MSCPA's site here.