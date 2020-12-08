NATP calls for speakers, topics for 2021

The National Association of Tax Professionals is accepting proposals for speakers and topics at its 2021 annual conference and its virtual 2021 TaxCon event.

Topic proposals will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2021. Previous topics included the CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program loans, IRS representation, virtual currencies, the cannabis business, 529 savings plans, and retirement plans and FBAR, among others.

Selected participants will also need to provide final course descriptions and objectives by February, and session handouts (23-page maximum) and PowerPoints by May.

Selected participants will be notified in February. For more information, email content@natptax.com.