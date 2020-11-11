NetSuite debuts SuiteAccountants program

Oracle NetSuite has introduced SuiteAccountants, a new program aimed at helping accountants improve decision-making and drive business outcomes for their clients. The stated mission for SuiteAccountants is to create a network of accountants that are at the forefront of tech adoption for their clients.

The program will provide accountants with free access to NetSuite licensing and training courses, as well as the following offerings:

One free license for any member of SuiteAccountants, aimed at helping firms support clients moving to NetSuite’s cloud ERP solution;

A free series of instructor-led training sessions through NetSuite Online Learning, providing new members with the foundational knowledge needed to optimize NetSuite for their client’s business needs;

Discounted comprehensive training courses through SuiteTraining that are NASBA CPE approved for both live group training (Group Live) and individual self-paced training (Group Internet Based Delivery). In addition to SuiteTraining, NetSuite Education Services offers certifications for users across the entire organization; and

through SuiteTraining that are NASBA CPE approved for both live group training (Group Live) and individual self-paced training (Group Internet Based Delivery). In addition to SuiteTraining, NetSuite Education Services offers for users across the entire organization; and Members of the SuiteAccountants program are eligible to enjoy the rewards of the NetSuite Referral Partner Program , including a 10 percent commission on the first year’s license for referrals that become new NetSuite customers.