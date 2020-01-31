Nichols Cauley merges in Morehouse Group

Nichols, Cauley & Associates LLC, a firm in Dalton, Georgia, has added the Morehouse Group, a firm based in the same city, expanding Nichols Cauley’s presence in North Georgia.

The Morehouse Group partners and staff will be moving into the recently renovated parts of Nichols Cauley’s existing Dalton office. They include Penny Carpenter, Jerry Watkins, Karen Clement, Gordon Morehouse and Mark Krueger of the Morehouse Group, who will be joining Larry Winter, David Scoggins and Kirk Jarrett of Nichols Cauley in the Dalton offices.

There are 17 partners at Nichols Cauley's nine offices in Georgia and a total of 220 employees across the state. The new merger makes the Nichols Cauley offices in Northwest Georgia — encompassing Dalton, Rome, Calhoun and Canton — the largest in the region. Nichols, Cauley said it is the ninth largest firm in Georgia and one of the Top 400 firms in the U.S.

Founded over 40 years ago, Nichols Cauley offers business and individual tax prep, internal and external audit, accounting, risk management, regulatory compliance, consulting and other services.

