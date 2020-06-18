NJCPA honors 40 Ovation Awards recipients for 2020

The New Jersey Society of CPAs announced the recipients of its 2020 Ovation Awards, to "honor superstars whose exemplary efforts and stellar achievements are advancing New Jersey’s accounting profession."

The Ovation Awards include seven categories: Emerging Leaders; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Innovation; Exceptional Educators; Women to Watch; Impact; and Lifetime Leader. The awards honor both NJCPA members and nonmembers contributing to the accounting profession.

Individuals were nominated by their peers, members of the local community and the NJCPA for their contributions in advancing the accounting profession. Winners were announced during the NJCPA Annual Business Meeting on June 18 and will be featured in the September/October issue of New Jersey CPA magazine.

“We are thankful for the gracious efforts of these individuals, who routinely give their time to help others. Their commitment to the profession is truly something worth celebrating,” said Ralph Albert Thomas (pictured), CEO and executive director at the NJCPA, in a statement. “The awards are a great way to show our appreciation for them.”

For the full list of 2020 Ovation Award recipients, head to the NJCPA's site here.