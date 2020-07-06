NYSSCPA announces inaugural '40 Under 40' honorees

The New York State Society of CPAs announced that 40 local CPAs and accounting professionals have been honored with the organization's inaugural “40 Under 40” awards.

Winners will be presented with the awards during the NYSSCPA NextGen Conference, held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The professionals hold or have held important leadership roles in both professional or charitable organizations, are involved with their local communities, reside in New York State and are members of the NYSSCPA.

Award recipients were nominated online by colleagues or peers based on a number of factors, including work-life balance, accomplishments and community impact.




