NYSSCPA announces inaugural '40 Under 40' honorees
July 06, 2020, 11:51 a.m. EDT
The New York State Society of CPAs announced that 40 local CPAs and accounting professionals have been honored with the organization's inaugural “40 Under 40” awards.
Winners will be presented with the awards during the NYSSCPA NextGen Conference, held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The professionals hold or have held important leadership roles in both professional or charitable organizations, are involved with their local communities, reside in New York State and are members of the NYSSCPA.
Award recipients were nominated online by colleagues or peers based on a number of factors, including work-life balance, accomplishments and community impact.
NYSSCPA 40 Under 40 honorees for 2020 include:
- Derek Abdekalimi — Green Bean, Roslyn
- David Barral — The Northern Trust Company, New York
- Alicea Castellanos — Global Taxes LLC, New York
- Mark DiMichael — Citrin Cooperman, New York
- Michael Durant — Prager Metis CPAs, New York
- Matthew Estersohn — Marks Paneth LLP, New York
- Matthew Gallagher — St. John’s University, Queens
- Joseph Giampapa — Marks Paneth LLP, New York
- Zachary Gordon — CH3 Ventures LLC, New York
- Kaysian Gordon — Clarus Group, New York
- Gregory Healy — The Glenmede Trust Company, New York
- John Hermus — Sheehan & Company CPA PC, Brightwaters
- Jason Hoffman — Janover LLC, New York
- Robert Huether — KPMG LLP, Melville
- Katelyn Kogan — Mazars USA, New York
- Ben Lederman — CohnReznick LLP, New York
- Crystal Lee — Search Masters NY, New York
- Mike Leshansky — Deloitte, New York
- Michelle Lesser — Bonadio & Co., LLP, Syracuse
- Kelly Mandell-Klump — Brisbane Consulting Group LLC, Buffalo
- Anthony Mangiameli — Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP, Rochester
- Nicole Mayers — Vieira & Associates CPAs, Endicott
- Andrea Pagano — State University of New York at Oswego, Endicott
- Mikhail Raybshteyn — Ernst & Young LL (EY), Jericho
- Gregory Re — Martin DeCruze & Co. LLP, Stamford, CT
- Magda Reyes — Satin Fine Foods, Chester
- Dominic Rovano — Janover LLC, New York
- Robert Scarpati — Autologic Diagnostics, Inc, New York
- Joshua Sechter — MPI Business Valuation & Advisory, New York
- Amanda Sexton — Campolo, Middleton & McCormick LLP, Ronkonkoma
- Akshay Shrimanker — Shay CPA PC, Flushing
- Jason Soman — MPI Business Valuation & Advisory, New York
- Philip Sookram — Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City, NJ
- John Spatola — Nawrocki Smith LLP, Melville
- Tessa Spinelli — Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP, Rochester
- Sean Stein Smith — Lehman College, Bronx
- Maria Suppa — Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation, Utica
- Mark Ulrich — CUNY Queensborough Community College, Bayside
- Garrett Wagner — C3 Evolution Group, Rochester
- Robert Westley — Northern Trust, New York