PKF O’Connor Davies merges in Albrecht, Viggiano, Zureck & Co.

PKF O’Connor Davies, a Top 100 Firm based in New York, has added Albrecht, Viggiano, Zureck & Co. PC, a CPA firm in Hauppauge, New York, expanding its presence on Long Island.

AVZ is led by a pair of co-managing partners, Joseph Ferreira and Jeffrey Davoli. The deal adds nine partners and 45 staff to PKF O’Connor Davies’ more than 800 professionals. The move is part of PKFOD’s strategy of expanding by partnering with accounting firms and professionals in the Greater New York City area and beyond. AVZ’s wealth management practice will continue to operate as an independent entity and isn’t part of this transaction.

“We’ve been focused on finding the right expansion opportunity in Long Island for some time now, and this opportunity fits the bill nicely,” said PKF O’Connor Davies managing partner Kevin Keane in a statement Wednesday. "Joe and Jeff have done a tremendous job hiring really talented individuals and committing to terrific client service, and we are eager to combine our teams and our expertise and grow our presence in Long Island.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. PKF O’Connor Davies ranked No. 27 on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $185.5 million in annual revenue.

Ferreira and Davoli will remain co-leaders of the Hauppauge office, and Robert Quartè will continue as an integral member of the team. AVZ has provided a variety of accounting and advisory services to businesses since 1950, focusing on the government, construction, engineering and manufacturing and distribution industries.

“PKF O’Connor Davies is known throughout the industry for its great culture and steadfast commitment to client service,” said Davoli in a statement. “Those markers have been the guiding principles of our work in leading the team at AVZ, and we’re excited to join forces with such a well-respected firm and enhance our capabilities in Long Island and beyond.”