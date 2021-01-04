Postlethwaite & Netterville merges in Koerber

Postlethwaite & Netterville, a Top 100 Firm based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has added The Koerber Company P.A., a firm in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, that focuses on valuation and litigation support, effective Jan. 1.

The deal expands P&N’s footprint in the Gulf region to include Koerber’s office and staff in Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. P&N ranked 79th on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms. The firm earned approximately $56 million in annual revenue in fiscal year 2020, while Koerber made around $1.2 million in annual revenue. P&N has 25 shareholders and more than 400 staff members, while Koerber has three shareholders and five total staff (including the partners).

“This is an excellent strategic opportunity to build upon the existing success of both firms and expand P&N’s Gulf South footprint,” said P&N managing director and CEO Dan Gardiner in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed a long-standing professional relationship with The Koerber Company, which has a great reputation among many of our shared clients.”



Postlethwaite & Netterville managing director and CEO Dan Gardiner Courtesy of P&N

Koerber was founded in 1997 and serves clients throughout the Gulf region. “We are very excited to join P&N. We share similar values and an emphasis on quality and long-term client relationships,” said founder Jim Koerber in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for our clients and employees to benefit from the expanded resources of P&N.”

