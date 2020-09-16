QuickBooks Desktop 2021 updates respond to new COVID realities

QuickBooks Desktop updates for 2021 center around the theme of automation, based on top requests from users. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, QuickBooks Desktop usage continues at pace via cloud hosting and other remote solutions, Intuit reports.

There has been a rise in customer requests for help with finding remote hosting solutions, Rachna Arya, product manager for QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise, told Accounting Today. “Calls to customer care on this subject have come up, and we are looking at more hybrid solutions for these customers. In the meantime, improvements to QuickBooks Database Server Manager will help users install better and faster when moving locations.”

QuickBooks is encouraging accountants to consider one of its Plus subscription levels, which come with an optional add-on for discounted cloud-based remote access.



Key features:

Time saving:



Improved bank feeds: Import bank feeds faster by automatically categorizing or batch-editing your bank transactions by payees, accounts and classes.

Receipt management: Users can automatically create categorized receipt expense entries using the QuickBooks Desktop Mobile App, or a traditional scanner. This feature is available only in the QuickBooks Desktop Plus subscription product.

Automatically send statements: Automate your recurring statements to different customer groups based on their needs or tendencies, saving time every month.

Customer groups: Users can create rule-based customer groups based on fields like customer type, status, location and balance, for more effective and time-efficient communication outreach.

QuickBooks Desktop manager: Users can find and install all QuickBooks Desktop products from one management tool.

QuickBooks Tools Hub: A new troubleshooting hub, which includes tools to help users address common problems and errors such as installation, file, network and password issues.

PDF preview: Users can automatically preview attachments before emailing them to customers, and preview multiple attachments at once.

Batch delete for sales orders (QuickBooks Enterprise Accountant only): Now accountants can manage their clients’ files with batch delete for sales orders.

Productivity:



Customize payment receipts: Accountants can customize payment receipt formatting, including logos, for a professional and consistent look across customer communications.

Data Level Permissions (available for Platinum and Diamond only): Increase delegation, visibility and productivity by granting granular data level permissions for users based on the customers, vendors and data they are responsible for.

Advanced Inventory Improvements (QuickBooks Enterprise Platinum and Diamond only): Barcode label prices, improved landing cost calculations, and additional columns in key reports that help compare alternative vendors.

Additional updates:

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a large increase in use of QuickBooks Capital, which funds loans for small businesses that use QuickBooks. In fiscal years 2018 and 2019 together, QuickBooks Capital funded $441 million in loans; in fiscal year 2020, the segment funded $683 million.

QuickBooks Desktop 2021 users will also have access to this business funding with no origination fees, prepayment penalties or hidden chargers through QuickBooks Capital, with the ability to apply for a loan right within QuickBooks.

QuickBooks is also encouraging customers to select one of its QuickBooks Desktop Plus subscription offerings when purchasing a QuickBooks Desktop 2021 product. The subscription offers:



Unlimited customer support at no additional charge (typically priced at $299 annually).

Automatic data backup and recovery at no additional charge (typically priced at $99 annually).

Access to the latest version, with the latest features, security patches, and compatibility with the latest third party operating systems.

Subscription-exclusive features. New for 2021: Automatically create and categorize receipt expense transactions using the QuickBooks Desktop mobile app, or a scanner.

Optional: Add-on discounted cloud-based remote access.