QuickBooks Online and Amazon Business now integrate

Intuit has created a software integration between its QuickBooks Online and Amazon Business. Small businesses using both platforms can now automate purchase reconciliation and categorization when making purchases on Amazon Business.



Through the new integration, all Amazon Business purchases will be automatically imported into QBO, with data being refreshed multiple times per day. Purchase details, including item descriptions, costs and fee breakdowns for each transaction will be included automatically. Each item bought through Amazon Business can be categorized separately and matched with bank transactions in QuickBooks. Should a customer return an item to Amazon Business, the returned item transaction imports into QBO automatically for review.

Once small businesses have connected the Amazon Business account to their QuickBooks Online account, they can locate transactions by navigating to the banking tab and then selecting the app transactions subtabs.

“Small businesses are increasingly looking for ways to seamlessly manage their business, while reducing the time it takes to do so. This integration allows both small businesses, and the accountants who serve them, to better manage a business owners’ purchases and overall books,” said Rajneesh Gupta, vice president of global enterprise partnerships at Intuit in a statement. “Small businesses use Amazon Business to purchase a number of goods to enable their business growth. This integration will automate the data entry and reconciliation small businesses need to do to keep their books up to date, and will make the lives of small business owners and the accounting professionals that serve them easier.”