Receipt Bank now available for QuickBooks Desktop via Right Networks

Receipt Bank has released its QuickBooks Desktop integration to the Right Networks Application Ecosystem. Right Networks is a cloud hosting solution that specializes in QuickBooks Desktop hosting.

Right Networks users can now access Receipt Bank’s automated receipt and document management functionality from anywhere, together with QuickBooks Desktop, from their Right Networks dashboard. Accountants can directly publish line items, unpaid bills, paid bills, expense reports and credit notes straight from Receipt Bank to QuickBooks Desktop, eliminating the manual steps to transfer data.

“This new integration combines the functionality of desktop accounting with the speed and accuracy of the cloud,” said Kalliopi Vlastos, U.S. general manager at Receipt Bank, in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Right Networks and add more users to Receipt Bank’s growing community of 50,000 accounting professionals.”

“The combination of Receipt Bank and Right Networks delivers a seamless cloud-based digital accounting solution with QuickBooks Desktop that automates the tracking and processing of receipts, bills and more, transforming them into digital financial information that can be shared instantly," said Joel Hughes, CEO of Right Networks, also in a statement. "We're pleased that this expanded capability is now an option for the 180,000 cloud-hosted QuickBooks desktop users on Right Networks.”