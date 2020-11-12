RMD tables updated to reflect longer lives

The tables used to compute required minimum distributions from retirement plans have been updated for 2022.

The new tables take effect as the Internal Revenue Service have issued revised regulations under IRC Sec. 401(a)(9) and can be used for calculations for distribution calendar years beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

They also generally reflect longer life expectancies. For example, a 72-year-old IRA owner who applied the Uniform Lifetime Table under formerly applicable Sec. 1.401(a)(9)-9 to calculate required minimum distributions used a life expectancy of 25.6 years. Applying the new tables, that life expectancy rises to 27.4.

These changes aim to reduce RMDs generally, allowing participants to retain larger amounts in their retirement plans longer.