RSM acquires MondayCall

RSM US LLP has bolstered its Salesforce consulting practice by acquiring substantially all of the assets of MondayCall, a San Francisco-based consultancy that specializes in the cloud-based customer relationship management system.

Earlier this month, the two firms announced they had signed an agreement for RSM to acquire MondayCall’s assets, and the deal was expected to close Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. RSM, based in Chicago, ranked No. 5 on Accounting Today’s 2020 list of the Top 100 Firms, with over $2.4 billion in annual revenue. The firm has over 43,000 people in more than 120 countries.

The deal will supplement RSM’s growing Salesforce practice by adding MondayCall managing directors and co-founders Chris Zak and Andy Yang, co-founder and vice president of strategy Erik Lekas, and the rest of MondayCall’s team. RSM offers Salesforce along with other CRM technology systems to its clients, sometimes pairing them with various enterprise resource planning systems.

MondayCall’s team has done consulting and implementation on nearly 2,000 Salesforce projects it was founded in 2010. MondayCall has earned a Salesforce Gold Partner designation and a 5 out of 5 average client satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange.



Photo courtesy of RSM US LLP

“We continue to focus our growth strategy on meeting the evolving needs of middle-market businesses and we are pleased to end 2020 by joining forces with an exciting and dynamic group that will help our clients advance their customer relationship management objectives,” said Brian Becker, consulting leader for RSM US, in a statement. “This is a strategic step that leverages the solid foundation our RSM Salesforce team has built and sets the stage for the additional investment we are eager to make in this service line.”

Zak and Yang will join RSM as consulting principals, while Lekas and the rest of the MondayCall team will transition to RSM, working with RSM’s office in downtown San Francisco after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“RSM is an exciting and culturally aligned fit for MondayCall as our firm takes this next step to provide new opportunities for our clients and our people,” Zak said in a statement. “RSM’s investment in our team is an investment in the services we can help provide its clients. At the same time, we are pleased to continue serving our MondayCall clients, but now with the added world-class services and resources RSM offers, including a full spectrum of consulting services, as well as audit and tax services.”

RSM was represented in the transaction by martinwolf’s LMM Group, an M&A advisory firm that focuses on the middle-market IT industry.