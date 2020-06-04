SignEasy introduces new features to help with SBA loans

SignEasy, which makes e-signature solutions, has launched a dedicated resource page and updated iOS and Web app with new functionality to help small and medium-sized companies download, complete and sign applications for the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Small businesses have run into roadblocks trying to apply for PPP and EIDL loans since the pandemic triggered mandatory closures, including a lack of funds, and large lenders using robotic process automation to quickly prepare applications in large batches. RPA has since been banned from use.

SignEasy's SBA loan resource page provides an overview of PPP and EIDL loans, walking business owners through the steps to complete and submit their application online, including links to important resources and loan forms.

The updated app for SBA Loans makes use of the SignEasy web tool, which is available for desktop and mobile. Signing up for SignEasy is free, and through the tool business owners can get access to the PPP form. They can fill out the document with a drag-and-drop interface to place text, checkboxes, signatures and initials. They can also store their signature to complete other loan documents like EIDL. Once the forms are completed and signed, they can be shared with an accountant, bank or SBA-approved lender, or downloaded to the desktop.

The updated SignEasy iOS app allows SignEasy users on iPhones and iPads to upload PPP and EIDL forms to their account, fill out the form with drag-and-drop for text, checkboxes, etc., and then share the forms with others for signature. Completed forms can be downloaded and subsequently submitted via the SBA loan online tool.



"Our mission has been to make life easier for business owners through simple, convenient and secure online tools for document signing," said SignEasy CEO Sunil Patro in a statement. "The current crisis has impacted freelancers, solo proprietors and small businesses in a big way, and the funding programs introduced by the federal government have become an essential lifeline. With eSignatures being approved by the SBA, we wanted to provide resources and tools that educate businesses owners about how to access and complete these forms online, and provide a simple and secure way for them to sign these documents and submit them in a timely manner."

In addition to the SBA loan resources, SignEasy is offering discounted plans for small and medium-sized businesses, and free business plan upgrades for companies in the health care and medical services sector as well as NGOs and nonprofits. The SignEasy Blog includes a library of tips and advice regarding remote work and the use of e-signatures.