Sikich grows presence in St. Louis

Chicago-based Top 100 Firm Sikich announced that it has agreed to acquire the operating assets of St. Louis-area firm Hochschild, Bloom & Co.

The deal is scheduled to close on Dec. 31. Terms were not disclosed, but approximately 40 Hochschild Bloom employees, including four partners, will join Sikich, and will continue to work in their offices in Chesterfield and Washington, Missouri.

“Hochschild, Bloom & Co. brings deep industry experience, particularly in the government sector, and strong roots in the St. Louis market to Sikich,” said Tom Krehbiel, partner-in-charge of Sikich’s CPA services, in a statement. “We look forward to adding their impressive team and strengthening our position as a leading service provider in the region.”



Sikich LLP's lobby in Naperville, Illinois Photo: Matt Stout

One of the biggest firms in the area, Hochschild Bloom offers accounting, tax and audit services companies in a range of industries, including government, not-for-profit, health care, construction, manufacturing and professional services.

“As part of Sikich, we’re excited to offer our clients an expanded range of industry-leading services and access to additional expertise and advanced technologies,” said HB managing partner Michael Williams. “Further, we look forward to providing our employees new growth opportunities and expanding our presence in the St. Louis market and throughout Missouri.”

Sikich, which already has an office in Creve Coeur, Missouri, ranked No. 30 on Accounting Today’s 2020 listing of the Top 100 Firms, with $116.45 million in revenue. In July, it acquired Peoria, Illinois-based Heinold Banwart.