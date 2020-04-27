The IRS enhances ‘Get My Payment’ site

The IRS has made several tweaks and updates to its online tool for taxpayers to check the status of their stimulus checks.

The page has experienced glitches since it premiered earlier this month as the most convenient way for millions of taxpayers to track when they’d receive COVID-19-related stimulus payments.

“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, in a statement. “These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information.”

The Economic Impact Payment FAQ page has seen updates to the sections on general eligibility and eligibility for recipients of forms SSA-1099 and RRB-1099s and for non-filers; added the ability to enter zero for last year’s refund or taxes owed; and seen enhancements to the “Payment Status Not Available” and “Please Try Again Later” notifications, and to the sections for bank account and address information.

Users had reported problems entering information for refunds and direct deposits, among other things.

The IRS has also added a page of taxpayer scenarios and how to use the tool.

As of April 17, the IRS had sent 88.1 million coronavirus stimulus payments to individual taxpayers, totaling $158 billion (see our story).

