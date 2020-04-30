The Visionary Group creates platform to make bringing in new business easier

The Visionary Group, a consultancy to CPA firms, has released the Enterprise Assessment platform, a cloud-based advisory tool for accountants to identify client needs, win new prospects and drive firm growth.

Over the years of serving accounting firms, Visionary has identified a common problem: Only a minority of staff and partners are responsible for bringing in new business. It hopes to create a better pathway for more staff to be involved in prospecting clients.



Enterprise Assessment is designed to bring a business development process to a firm quickly. Enterprise Assessment uses structured questions to lead business owners through key segments of their businesses. Each focused question will have preset options for accountants to select. From there, the Enterprise Assessment platform will generate a graphical roadmap for a client or prospect, showing areas of their business that can be improved upon and offering suggestions on how the firm can assist.

“Firms are just starting to see drops in revenue [due to the COVID-19 pandemic] and the general belief is the need for their professionals to sell and fill the pipeline for new work is a top priority moving forward,” said Doug Lewis, director at The Visionary Group. “We believe this is a perfect solution for firms that are looking for answers right now on how to accomplish this.”

The software includes two modules, one that can be used for existing clients, and another that is designed for prospects. Custom modules specific to a firm can be developed as well.

