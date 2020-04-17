TIGTA wants taxpayers to report coronavirus relief scams

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration has a new website providing information concerning IRS-related coronavirus scams, and is urging taxpayers to report them directly.

The IRS and the TIGTA have issued several warnings that scammers are posing as the IRS to try to get personal information from payment recipients that they can then use to steal the money. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly warned of more than $13 million in fraud loss due to COVID-19 even before relief checks started going out earlier this week.

Taxpayers can visit the page on TIGTA’s public website to learn about scams involving the economic stimulus payments or other IRS-related coronavirus scams. Taxpayers can also report potential coronavirus scams to TIGTA at tips.tigta.gov .

The page offers flyers and other warnings about imposter scams, downloadable files of IRS scam reports and warnings and advisories to those who lost money to scammers via Western Union, among other information.