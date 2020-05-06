UWorld Roger CPA awards over $650K in 2020 scholarships

CPA Exam review course UWorld Roger CPA Review has announced the 10 recipients of its 2020 Scholarship Program.

The annual program sponsors over $650,000 in CPA Review scholarships via universities, professional organizations, and its country-wide open application program. More than 1,000 candidates submitted this year during the open application period.

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on factors including merit, community service and financial need. Each scholarship covers full tuition for the Elite-Unlimited Course — the company’s highest level CPA review course.

“We’d like to congratulate all of the outstanding recipients we have the honor of recognizing this year,” said Kristin Lynes, COO of UWorld Roger CPA Review, in a statement. “From Beta Alpha Psi leaders to volunteers serving low income taxpayers to first-generation college graduates, we’re proud to partner with these accounting professionals who are passionate about advancing their careers and giving back to their communities.”

The 2020 UWorld Roger CPA Review Recipients are:



Tatyana Campbell — Nicholas College

Kayla Doan — University of Houston

Danielle Donahue — Neumann University

McKenna Hernandez — University of Northern Iowa

Jessica Hirn — Austin Community College District

Sumbal Ikram — Northern Virginia Community College

Jennie Kang — Bentley University

Nicholas Merrill — Virginia Commonwealth University

Billy Shergill — Simon Fraser University

Carolin Sundas — California State University - East Bay

